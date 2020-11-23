Leola Haseleu, 91, of Clements died November 15, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield.
Service will be held at the church Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.
The clergy will be Dan Larsen. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Leola Fern (Friedrich) Haseleu was born July 2, 1929 in Redwood Falls to parents Paul Friedrich and Mabel (Schliemann) Friedrich. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan.
On January 30, 1949 Leola was united in marriage to William (Bill) Haseleu at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan; celebrating 71 years together this year. They made their home on a farm near Clements, where Leola worked alongside Bill in all aspects of the farm life.
Leola spent many hours working in her vegetable and flower gardens, and was busy canning and freezing in the fall. She always had home baked treats for coffee time and visits with the grandchildren.
Leola (Lee) worked at St. John's Lutheran Home for several years and made many lifelong friendships. She enjoyed participating in Ladies Aid Church functions and quilting groups.
She also enjoyed going to the occasional flea market to look for hidden treasures. During winter snow storms she could be found working on puzzles to pass the time. Seeing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought her so much joy.
Leola, 91, of Clements, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Leola is survived by her children Randy (Rose) Haseleu and Sandy Hesse; grandchildren Ashley Haseleu Schmitt, Brent Haseleu, Sarah (Adam) Wenisch, Adam (Samantha) Hesse and great-grandchildren Rilee and Conner Schmitt; Lexy, Luke, Kaleb, Avery and Emma Wenisch; Sawyer, Corbin and Rowyn Hesse; sisters Jeanette Butcher and Beatrice Christensen, nieces and nephews.
Leola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill Haseleu; brother Lawrence Friedrich; brothers-in-law Gene Butcher, Dwayne Christensen; sisters-in-law, Naomi Haseleu, Carol Friedrich; grandson Derek Haseleu; and son-in-law Gary Don Hesse.