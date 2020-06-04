Leona M. Fangmann, 102, of Redwood Falls died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Garnette Gardens Assisted Living Home in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Leona was born April 23, 1918, in Bancroft, Iowa. The family moved to the Sleepy Eye area in 1923.
She married Lawrence Fangmann November 14, 1951 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan. They lived and farmed near Redwood Falls until retirement in 1980 when they moved into Redwood Falls.
Leona was the family historian, a meticulous record keeper and perfect hostess. She and Lawrence loved to travel, play cards and square dance.
She was very active at St. Catherine's Catholic Church for many years, and they helped deliver Meals on Wheels. She had many interests including crafts, handwork, sewing, gardening, canning and baking. She was very active at Garnette Gardens participating in their many activities including crafts, cards, puzzles, word search games, adult coloring and Wii bowling.
Leona passed away Sunday, May 31 at the age of 102 years and 38 days at Garnette Gardens where she has lived since April 18, 2005. She and Lawrence were one of the first residents of Garnette Gardens. Lawrence died seven weeks after they moved into Garnette Gardens.
Leona is survived by her nieces: Mary (Jerry) Zimmeth, Ann Scharfencamp and Paulette Bertrand (Doug Samuelson) and her nephews: Leon, Bob (Alice), Dick (Audrey), Clete (Jan), Chuck (Loretta), Randy (Shelly Rae) and Ron (Denise Espe) Zinniel and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Fangmann June 4, 2005, her parents Mathias and Katherine (Sanftner) Zinniel, brothers Leo (Anna), Paul, Ray, Joe (Sally), Ed and Frank Zinniel, her niece Colleen Lempkie and nephew Lyle Zinniel.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.