1/1
Leona Margaret (Lang) Johnson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A graveside funeral service will be held for Leona Johnson, 94, of Belview, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Belview Cemetery. A walk through visitation will take place at the Sunset Funeral Home in Echo Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Leona Margaret (Lang) Johnson was born June 30, 1926, the first of 13 to parents Frank and Mabel (McDowell) Lang. She grew up in rural Olivia.
On July 11, 1948, she was married to Myron Johnson at First Lutheran Church in Olivia. The couple farmed and raised their family south of Belview.
Leona worked part-time at the Woolworth Five and Dime in Redwood Falls until 1970. In 1999, she moved from the farm into Belview. Leona was a long-time member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Belview, Ladies' Auxiliary and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed handcrafts including sewing and quilting. All of her grandchildren were fortunate to receive homemade quilts, wall hangings and Christmas ornaments.
Leona died Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Parkview Nursing Home in Belview.
She is survived by her daughter Barb (and Bob) Brown of Belview; grandchildren Adam Brown, Todd Brown, Lisa (and Phil) Lentz, Brian (and Laura) Johnson and Laura Johnson; great-grandchildren Christian, Kenyon, Amaria, Caden and Ariella; siblings Esther Hansen, Bob (and Mary) Lang, Sam (and Lila) Lang, Art (and Margaret) Lang, Gene Lang, Katy (and Leonard) Scholla, Leroy Lang and David (and Lori) Lang; daughter-in-law Sharon Johnson and her husband Tom Viegel and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Myron; son Ron and siblings Alice, Lily, Harvey and Nina.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Belview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
(507) 925-4145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved