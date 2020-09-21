A graveside funeral service will be held for Leona Johnson, 94, of Belview, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Belview Cemetery. A walk through visitation will take place at the Sunset Funeral Home in Echo Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Leona Margaret (Lang) Johnson was born June 30, 1926, the first of 13 to parents Frank and Mabel (McDowell) Lang. She grew up in rural Olivia.
On July 11, 1948, she was married to Myron Johnson at First Lutheran Church in Olivia. The couple farmed and raised their family south of Belview.
Leona worked part-time at the Woolworth Five and Dime in Redwood Falls until 1970. In 1999, she moved from the farm into Belview. Leona was a long-time member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Belview, Ladies' Auxiliary and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed handcrafts including sewing and quilting. All of her grandchildren were fortunate to receive homemade quilts, wall hangings and Christmas ornaments.
Leona died Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Parkview Nursing Home in Belview.
She is survived by her daughter Barb (and Bob) Brown of Belview; grandchildren Adam Brown, Todd Brown, Lisa (and Phil) Lentz, Brian (and Laura) Johnson and Laura Johnson; great-grandchildren Christian, Kenyon, Amaria, Caden and Ariella; siblings Esther Hansen, Bob (and Mary) Lang, Sam (and Lila) Lang, Art (and Margaret) Lang, Gene Lang, Katy (and Leonard) Scholla, Leroy Lang and David (and Lori) Lang; daughter-in-law Sharon Johnson and her husband Tom Viegel and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Myron; son Ron and siblings Alice, Lily, Harvey and Nina.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.