Leonard P. Welter, 88, of Willmar and formerly of Morgan, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Copperleaf Senior Living in Willmar.Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan. Burial followed in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Morgan with full military honors.Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Blessed be his memory.