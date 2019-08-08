Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
GracePointe Crossing
Cambridge, MN
Lillian Mae (Aldinger) Kauppi

Lillian Mae (Aldinger) Kauppi Obituary
Lillian Mae (Aldinger) Kauppi, 88, died peacefully of natural causes Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Lillian was a strong, independent woman who raised eight kids and ran a successful vending machine business for many years. Even after retirement, Lillian found it hard to take it easy; she continued to work part-time and as a volunteer well into her 80s.
Lillian is survived by seven children: Valerie (Greg), Becky (Tom), Steven (Mary), Deb (Lance), Janet (Tom), David (Darla) and Dan (Ann); by more than two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren and by four siblings: Delores, Delphine, Pat (Valdy) and Tom (Marilyn).
She was preceded in death by daughter Judy and grandchildren Michelle, Ricky and Jack.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 10, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, where Lillian was a happy member of The Commons community for several years. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019
