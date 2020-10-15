Linda Louise Cole, 72, of Vesta, passed away October 11, 2020 at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta with a Facebook Live Feed on St. John's Lutheran Church Facebook Page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church Friday. Interment will be in the Vesta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials they will gift to charities and causes close to Linda's heart. Facebook link may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Linda was born April 24, 1948 to Gerhold Martin and Louise Amanda (Gunderson) Luepke in Echo. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Linda graduated from Echo Public School. During her time in school, she was active in the band, as a cheerleader and was salutatorian. Following graduation, Linda attended college in Worthington.
She was united in marriage to Darrel Dean Cole August 19, 1967 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Together they made their home in Vesta and raised two children, Nathan and Neil. Linda worked at NorthStar Mutual for 27 years. She was involved in the Vesta Vikings 4-H Club, Redwood County 4-H Club and the county horse project. Linda was a member at St. John's Lutheran Church where she was active in the choir, a teacher in the Sunday school and handled the church's bookkeeping for 30 plus years. One of her joys was to help Darrel work the land and raising her sons while instilling in them the love of producing food to help feed God's people and animals. She enjoyed horseback riding and riding with the Trail Sisters in North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Linda especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years Darrel; children Nathan Dean (Angela) Cole of Olivia and Neil Darrel (Jensine) Cole of Vesta; grandchildren: Shelly Cole, Darrel "D.J." Cole, Madelyn "Maddy" Cole and Cody Cole; brother Melvin (Kathy) Luepke of Bemidji; sisters Violet Alvheim of Plymouth and Alvina Omtvedt of Sartell; sister-in-law Wanda Luepke of Echo and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Alvin Luepke, Marvin Luepke, and sister June Krause.