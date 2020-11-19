Linda Marie Abrahamson, 67, of Morton passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Friends and family will gather at a future date, when circumstances allow for a communal gathering to celebrate Linda's life. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance in Linda's name. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda Marie (Johnson) Abrahamson was born to Gust and Violet Johnson November 14, 1952, in Cannon Falls. Upon graduating in 1971, she matriculated at Southwest Minnesota State College, pursuing literature.

Matrimony and maternity soon followed. She made her home life in Morgan and her professional life in Redwood Falls (Farmer's Union Industries), where she worked for 35-plus years. Possessed of a native intelligence and a sharp intellect, Linda was a lifelong learner in the truest sense (serving on the Morgan Public Library board). She flashed a broad smile and laughed voluminously. She held her convictions with passion but close to the vest. In her free time, she enjoyed refinishing furniture, spending time with her beloved sisters, antiquing for knickknacks and reading at a voracious pace.

She surrounded herself with loving people-including her true companion.

On September 17, 2005, she married Bob. They were blessed with 15-plus years of love, laughter and solace together. Their travels included Mexico, Arizona, California, Colorado and Iowa. Their sanctuary was the broad view of wooded hills and verdant grass outside their Redwood valley home. Linda was courageous in her pursuit of love and companionship. So, too, was she courageous in facing her ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2014. She was a force of life to the very end, leaving the hospital to answer her final calling at home, surrounded by her loving people.

Linda is survived by husband Bob Abrahamson of Morton; son Christopher (Celeste) Welter of Hermantown; daughter Jeanelle (Ben) Rasmussen-Jones of Minneapolis; stepdaughters: Tammy Abrahamson of Lakeville, Terri Abrahamson of Prior Lake; stepson Jacob (Mercedes) Abrahamson of Litchfield; brother Richard (Juliette) Johnson of San Diego; sister Karen McCauley of St. Paul; sister-in-law Jeanine Johnson of Minneapolis; grandchildren: Hayden and Jemma, Jayden and Genevieve and Aubrielle; dogs: Oscar and Paisley and an extended clan of beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

She is preceded in death by parents, Gust and Violet, brother Gary Johnson, sister Dianne Tyree and a long line of beloved dogs.

