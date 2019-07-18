|
Lisa Marie Seavert, 36, of Apple Valley, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 12, 2019.
Funeral services were Wednesday, July 17 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Burial was in Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Lisa Marie Seavert was born September 22, 1982 in Redwood Falls to Rich and Karen (Barnhart) Seavert. She was baptized and confirmed at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Lisa graduated from Redwood Valley High School in 2001 and received her bachelors degree in zoology from North Dakota State University in December 2004. She had a love of music and animals. Lisa played piano and French horn and also sang. She participated in dance and was on the dance team at Redwood Valley. Lisa also sang in the jazz choir.
She served an internship at Earthwatch Institute in Washington where she participated in an Earthwatch Expedition of the Chimpanzee and Human Communication Institute. Lisa was a volunteer at the Redwood Falls Animal Shelter. She worked as manager at Woof Dah! managing staff and training employees.
Lisa enjoyed painting and loved travel and history. She was selected to travel to Europe with the Ambassadors to Music.
Lisa is survived by her parents Rich and Karen Seavert of Redwood Falls, maternal grandparents Herbert and Jean Barnhart of Spring Valley, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Norma and Allen Seavert and fiance Andrew Jenniges.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 18 to July 25, 2019