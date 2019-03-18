|
|
Lois Meierding, 87, of New Ulm formerly of Morgan, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at Morgan United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Friday. Interment will be in the Morgan City Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lois Meierding was born January 9, 1932 to Louis and Estella (Simning) Bangerter in Wabasso. She was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Wabasso. Lois graduated from Wabasso High School in 1950. She continued her education at Mankato State Teachers College and graduated in 1953. On June 9, 1953, she married Erwin Meierding at the Presbyterian Church in Wabasso.
Together the couple farmed near Morgan for 27 years and then moved to Crosby for eight years.
Later Erwin and Lois moved to Pine River and returned to Morgan in 1993. They eventually moved to New Ulm in 2004.
Lois taught elementary education in Lakefield, Fairfax, Clements and Morgan schools. She was a member of the Morgan Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Lois enjoyed helping with numerous church events.
Some of her hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, and baking. Lois loved going to auctions, and restoring antiques and old furniture. To pass the time she liked to read and garden, especially flowers. Lois loved working on family genealogy, camping and going on family trips.
Lois is survived by her daughter Jane (Ken Depuydt) Anderson and son Jon Meierding; grandchildren: Amanda Bruns, Laura Anderson, Jennifer Meierding, Kristina (Thello) Donoso, Jon Meierding Jr., Kyle (Jamiella) Meierding, and Bo Meierding; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-law Arnold Kruse of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Erwin Meierding, sister Audrey Kruse and brother John "Jack" Bangerter.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019