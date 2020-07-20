1/1
Loren Clyde Redetzke
1943 - 2020
Loren Clyde Redetzke, 76, of Silver Bay, formerly of Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Minnesota Veterans Home, Silver Bay.
He was born August 2, 1943 to Clyde and Irene Redetzke in Echo. He attended school in Echo and farmed with his parents and later by himself prior to entering the United State Air Force in 1963. He was a proud 20-year Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force in 1983, he began a 22-year career with the United States Postal Service in Duluth while living in Barnum and Sturgeon Lake. Loren was an avid sports fan and liked basketball, pheasant hunting, working out, cutting firewood and being outside. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Irene Redetzke.
Loren will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Tracy (Duane) Olsen of Sturgeon Lake; two grandsons: Colton and Hunter; five siblings: Dale (Nancy) Redetzke; Donny Redetzke; Clyde (Pat) Redetzke, Jr.; Russ (Karen) Redetzke; Lois (Cliff) Raymond and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Loren will be cremated, and there will be services at a future date to be determined. Inurnment will be in Mount Salem Cemetery, Mahtowa.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake.

Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Loren, like his brothers, was an exceptional athlete, excelling in every sport he tried. He will be fondly remembered by all of us that knew him.
Dave Lange
Classmate
July 16, 2020
Our sympathy to Lorens family
Marv & Marlys Timm
July 15, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences and sympathies are with you for the loss of your dad, Tracy, and also to his family. As time passes, feel comforted with your memories and the love and support of family and friends that are with you during this time. ❤
Candy and Chad Beaulieu
Family
July 15, 2020
My brother Loren has passed away but he will be in my heart forever,
Lois Raymond
Family
