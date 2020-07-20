Loren Clyde Redetzke, 76, of Silver Bay, formerly of Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Minnesota Veterans Home, Silver Bay.

He was born August 2, 1943 to Clyde and Irene Redetzke in Echo. He attended school in Echo and farmed with his parents and later by himself prior to entering the United State Air Force in 1963. He was a proud 20-year Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force in 1983, he began a 22-year career with the United States Postal Service in Duluth while living in Barnum and Sturgeon Lake. Loren was an avid sports fan and liked basketball, pheasant hunting, working out, cutting firewood and being outside. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Irene Redetzke.

Loren will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Tracy (Duane) Olsen of Sturgeon Lake; two grandsons: Colton and Hunter; five siblings: Dale (Nancy) Redetzke; Donny Redetzke; Clyde (Pat) Redetzke, Jr.; Russ (Karen) Redetzke; Lois (Cliff) Raymond and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Loren will be cremated, and there will be services at a future date to be determined. Inurnment will be in Mount Salem Cemetery, Mahtowa.

Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store