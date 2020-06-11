Lorena Monica (Bierl) Jenniges
1932 - 2020
Lorena Jenniges, 87, of Wanda died March 28, 2020, at Serenity Suites Living Center in Wabasso.
A time to offer the family condolences will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda
Service will be held at the St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Lorena Monica (Bierl) Jenniges was born November 4, 1932 to Joe and Mary (Borte) Bierl in Vail Township in Redwood County. Lorena was baptized at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso on November 13, 1932. She attended and graduated from Lamberton High School.
On September 11, 1951, Lorena was united in marriage to Roman Jenniges at St. Mathias Church in Wanda. "Wiennie", as known to her family and friends, loved her hometown of Wanda and was a proud community member.
She was a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church where she was involved with the CCW - treasurer for three years, and many church activities; including singing in the choir since her graduation from high school, counted church collection, lead the Rosary, read the Epistle at weekday masses, straightened the pew church books every week.
Wiennie was also involved in the Foresters since 1964, Senior Citizen since 1989 including secretary, treasurer and president, Wanda Card Club, packed and delivered Share the Spirit Santa Bags since 2006, and a 333 member since 1990. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, many scrap books since high school and crocheting afghans and many beautiful doilies. Family time, especially at Lake Carlos, was treasured by Wiennie. She also was an avid pop can tab collector, donating to the Ronald McDonald House.
She is survived by her children – Joe (Jan) Jenniges of Vesta, Vonny Jenniges of Eden Prairie, Karen (Curt) Mathiowetz of Wabasso, Peter (Marie) Jenniges of Wabasso, Pat (Barb) Jenniges of Renville, Lisa (Gary) Schunk of Vesta, Kurt (JoAnn) Jenniges of Alexandria, Terry Jenniges (friend Sarah Jacobson) of Wabasso; 25 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren and siblings – Joan Baumann, Roland (Darlene) Bierl, Carol Ann Jones, Peter (Sue) Bierl and Clarice (Mike) Wielinski and many nieces and nephews.
Lorena was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roman in 2000; children Cheryl and Michael and siblings – Markie and Larry.
Mom, you will be missed by many.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Mathias Catholic Church
JUN
12
Service
10:30 AM
St. Mathias Catholic Church
