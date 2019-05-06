|
Loretta Ruth Penske, 82, of Marshall died peacefully at home surrounded by her family Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Memorial Services were Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Interment followed in the Vesta city cemetery.
Loretta Ruth Schrunk was born September 12, 1936, to Earl and Wilhelmina (Schippel) Schrunk, at 104 E. Emery (now Saratoga St.) in Marshall. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church while growing up in Marshall and graduated with the Marshall High School class of 1954. She went on to switchboard school at the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis.
On September 19, 1954, Loretta was united in marriage to Robert Bryan at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. The couple lived in various places in the Twin Cities and had five children: Steve, Cindy, Dennis, Sandy and Chuck. Following a divorce in 1960, Loretta moved back to Marshall.
She was married to Karmen Penske July 23, 1966, at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. The couple made their home in Vesta and added three children to a blended family: Melissa, Perry and Paul.
Loretta worked as the special services coordinator for Western Community Action in Marshall. From 1977 -83, Loretta worked at Belview's Parkview Home before she completed her Home Health Aide coursework in Granite Falls. She also did some community nursing care in Lyon county, but all the while was a dedicated wife and loving mother to her eight children.
Loretta was an active member at First Lutheran Church in Marshall, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vesta and a past member of the Marshall VFW Auxiliary. Her enjoyments in life included visiting with family and friends, reading, crosswords, puzzles, playing Scrabble and taking road trips.
Loretta Ruth Penske entered her heavenly home with her earthly family at her side April 30, 2019. She reached the age of 82 years, seven months and 18 days.
Loretta is survived by her seven children, Cindy and Ken Nash of Willmar, Dennis and Shari Penske of Ft. Myers, Fla., Sandy and Christopher Hintz of Wabasha, Chuck and Shelly Penske of Norfolk, Va., Melissa and Chad Radel of New London, Perry and Gail Penske of Cottonwood, Paul and Heather Penske of Marshall; 29 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Harriet Tholen of Marshall; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Earl and Wilhelmina Schrunk; husband, Karmen Penske and her son, Steven Penske.
Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 6 to May 13, 2019