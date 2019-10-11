Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Wood

Send Flowers
Louis Wood Obituary
Louis Wood, 75, of Cottonwood, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Fieldcrest Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from the Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood with burial to follow in the Cottonwood City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.