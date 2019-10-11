|
Louis Wood, 75, of Cottonwood, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Fieldcrest Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from the Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood with burial to follow in the Cottonwood City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019