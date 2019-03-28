|
Lucille (Bernardy) Tercheria, 93, of Spicer, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Seaforth. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Lucille (Bernardy) Tercheria was born January 10, 1926 to Henry Joseph and Eva Belle (Rittenour) Bernardy in Vail Township, Redwood County. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth. Lucille attended Seaforth Public School and later St. Anne's Catholic School in Wabasso. She left Seaforth in 1943 to work at the treasury department in Chicago, Ill. as a clerk. Lucille then continued on to Indiana to work at Delco Remy Division, where she worked for a year. She then moved to Hayward, Calif., where she worked for Pacific Bell for 50 plus years.
On April 28, 1947, she married Carl Tercheria at All Saints Catholic Church in California. They celebrated 46 years of married life together. After his death in 1993, Lucille moved back to Minnesota to be close to her family. She belonged to the Hayward California Socialites and the Pioneer Club. Lucille was an active member of the Communications Workers of America- AFL-CIO CLC. She celebrated 50 years with the phone company. Lucille was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer, where she was a member of the CCW, Catholic United Financial and the Widows Club. She enjoyed the Lakeview Park potluck dinners and fish fries. We will all miss her banana bread and pistachio pies. She loved making lasagna for her family. Lucille enjoyed church fall festivals and going to garage sales and flea markets, where she would collect cookie jars. She was a very caring friend to everyone she met.
Lucille entered Bethesda Grand in Willmar in August 2015. She enjoyed the many activities and the mass at the chapel there. Lucille celebrated her 93rd birthday in January 2019.
Lucille is survived by her siblings: Florence Szczesniak at Bethesda in Willmar and David Bernardy of Tucson, Ari.; sisters-in-law: Norie Bernardy of Redwood Falls and Delores Leonard of Belview; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, siblings: Susan Hammerschmidt, Rose Zieske, Loretta Miller, Joan Frank, Vincent (Mildred), Bernard, Victor (Kathleen), Clarence, Alfred (Missing in Action), Jerome, Henry (Mary) and Luverne "Bean", and sister-in-law Rita.
The family of Lucille Bernardy Tercheria greatly appreciate your expressions of sympathy. Thank you for all your visits, prayers and kindness. Especially, thank you to the staff at Bethesda the Rice Hospice Team, Ridgewater College staff and nursing students and to Fr. Jerry and Fr. Steve.
Blessed be her memory.
