LuVern Donald Gaffney, 76, of rural Renville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Middle Creek United Methodist Church in Flora Township. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Middle Creek Zion Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Middle Creek Zion Cemetery or Seasons Hospice House. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
LuVern Donald Gaffney was born December 18, 1942 to Rolland and Adeline (Beckler) Gaffney in Bird Island. He was confirmed at Middle Creek United Methodist Church. LuVern was a lifetime member of Middle Creek United Methodist Church. He was raised on a farm south of Renville and attended District 8 School through third grade. LuVern continued his education in Danube, Renville and later graduated from Bird Island in 1960. After graduation, he helped his dad farm from 1960-63. He joined the Air National Guard in January 1964 and moved to Delhi in the fall to farm.
On March 31, 1967, he married Jeanne Rafferty in Great Falls, Mont. In Fall 1972, the couple moved to a farm south of Renville.
LuVern then farmed until he retired.
LuVern is survived by his wife Jeanne; son Michael (Beth) Gaffney; grandchildren: Kelsey and Emma Gaffney; daughter-in-law Liz (Matt) Voss and their children Isaac, Jacob and Anna; siblings: Charles (Sharon) Gaffney and LaVonne (Lanny) Hanson; sister-in-law Judi Rafferty; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Rolland and Adeline and son Sheldon.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019