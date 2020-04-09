|
|
LuVerne A. Maserek, 91, of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday April 5, 2020 at Wood Stone Senior Living in New Ulm.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Interment will be held in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in Redwood Falls.

Vern was born April 15, 1928 on the family farm near St. Leo to Jerome and Mary (Krause) Maserek.
On June 4, 1958, Vern was united in marriage to Maggie Dalle in Ghent. Vern worked for K&M, later known as Todd Communications, in Minneapolis. Vern was instrumental in bringing, building and maintaining the TV UHF translator tower systems for the upper midwest area for more than 30 years. Vern and Maggie lived in Redwood Falls most of their lives and started their own cable company called M-TEK Systems Inc., which serviced many rural communities surrounding the Redwood Falls area. Vern was a very active member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls.
In the 1970s, he built an electric car which he later donated to Hutchinson Vo-Tech. He also displayed and judged for the Minnesota Inventors Congress for many years. Vern was an avid radio controlled model airplane builder and flyer. He was a founding member of the Wing Nuts model airplane group. Vern loved tinkering, welding and building things in his garage.
Vern is survived by his children: Randy (DeAnna) Maserek of New Ulm, Loren Maserek of Redwood Falls, Susan (Gordon) Totman of Redwood Falls, Laura (Joe) Barrett of Maple Grove and Janice Gillard of Kasson; grandchildren: Jordan Maserek, Lyndsay (Tyler) Serbus, Melissa (Frank) Troncozo, Michael (Wendy) Maserek, Brandon (Sarah) Walter, Marquette (Kyle) Ostrand and Blake (Stephanie) Scherbing; 16 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Maggie, sister Justine Kack and brother James Maserek.
