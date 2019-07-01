|
Madison "Maddy" Marie Vagle, 22, of Redwood Falls, journeyed to the Spirit World Sunday, June 23, 2019 at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.
Memorial Services were held Friday, June 28 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Madison "Maddy" Marie Vagle was born March 25, 1997 in Redwood Falls to Kristine Rayburn and Jason Vagle. She attended school at Redwood Valley and Cedar Mountain and graduated from Montevideo High School. Maddy later attended Ridgewater College in Willmar for cosmetology and massage therapy.
Her greatest loves were her family, friends and nature. Maddy had a generous personality who was always there for others, and they were there for her in return. As a true example of her giving spirit, she was able to donate her organs to others in need.
Maddy loved shopping and raving with her friends. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her friends. Maddy enjoyed hanging out at the "secret spot" and Beaver Falls. She was a fierce and fearless young woman who was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.
Maddy is survived by her parents: Kristine Rayburn (special friend Baubbi Jo Odle) and Jason Vagle; step-family Bob Reynolds and Tyson Reynolds; sister Taylor Clark; boyfriend Carson Clevlen; grandparents: Lyn Rayburn, Mark Rayburn, Pam Halverson, Doug (Elaine) Vagle; great-grandfather LaMoine Meyer and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Harold and Betty Vagle, Anita Meyer, and Lorraine Leith.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 1 to July 8, 2019