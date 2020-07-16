1/
Marcella J. "Sally" Mathiowetz
Marcella "Sally" J. Mathiowetz, 84 of Wabasso, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Wabasso Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso. The service will be broadcast on the Stephens Funeral Service Facebook page.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Friday. Burial is in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Lamberton. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. A 50 percent indoor occupancy restriction will be maintained.
Facebook link may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sally is survived by her children: Cynthia (Jim) Zschetzsche of Comfrey, Brian (Karen) Mathiowetz of Milford, Texas, Bert (Tammy) Mathiowetz of Becker, and Eric (Kari) Mathiowetz of Garvin; grandchildren: Destiny, Desirae (Josh) Patino, Anna, Sara and Noah Mathiowetz and Carson Hufsletler; great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Colleen and Chloe Benoit; siblings: Cheryl (Dennis) Uphoff of Worthington, Steve Harnack of Hardy, Va. and Lois Mathiowetz of Renville and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Debby Mathiowetz, granddaughter Amy Benoit, brothers Edwin and Charles Harnack and ex-husband Linus.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
