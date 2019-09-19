|
Margaret J. Zamzow, 90, of Franklin, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fairfax Nursing Home.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 from St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Franklin with burial to follow in the Franklin City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
