Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Zamzow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Zamzow

Send Flowers
Margaret J. Zamzow Obituary
Margaret J. Zamzow, 90, of Franklin, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fairfax Nursing Home.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 from St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Franklin with burial to follow in the Franklin City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.