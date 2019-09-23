Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
110 Second Avenue East
Franklin, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
110 Second Avenue East
Franklin, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Zamzow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. (Dommer) Zamzow


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. (Dommer) Zamzow Obituary
Margaret J. Zamzow, 90, of Franklin, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fairfax Community Home.
A funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 from St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Franklin with burial to follow in the Franklin City Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Margaret was born to Frank and Elizabeth (Mantel) Dommer in Waterbury Township of Redwood County on October 27, 1928. She attended and graduated from Tracy High School in 1946. She lived in the Clements area until moving to Franklin in 1976. Over the years she worked for ADC doing factory work and Jackpot Junction in the housekeeping department. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Franklin.
Margaret really enjoyed attending concerts, especially George Strait and was a member of his fan club for many years. She also enjoyed going to rodeos with her sister Roseann. The "Crystal Spring Ranch Rodeo" in Clear Lake, S.D. was one of their favorites. She and Roseann were always up for an adventure in their RV, traveling all over the midwest together.
Margaret is survived by her siblings, Roseann Hopp of Franklin, Carolyn Nelson of Revere and her niece Patti Scharfencamp of Franklin and nephew John Hopp of Franklin and many other great nieces and nephews.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Dommer and siblings, Loretta Carruth, Frances Hopp, Marcella Schneich and Delores Dommer.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now