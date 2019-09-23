|
|
Margaret J. Zamzow, 90, of Franklin, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fairfax Community Home.
A funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 from St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Franklin with burial to follow in the Franklin City Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Margaret was born to Frank and Elizabeth (Mantel) Dommer in Waterbury Township of Redwood County on October 27, 1928. She attended and graduated from Tracy High School in 1946. She lived in the Clements area until moving to Franklin in 1976. Over the years she worked for ADC doing factory work and Jackpot Junction in the housekeeping department. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Franklin.
Margaret really enjoyed attending concerts, especially George Strait and was a member of his fan club for many years. She also enjoyed going to rodeos with her sister Roseann. The "Crystal Spring Ranch Rodeo" in Clear Lake, S.D. was one of their favorites. She and Roseann were always up for an adventure in their RV, traveling all over the midwest together.
Margaret is survived by her siblings, Roseann Hopp of Franklin, Carolyn Nelson of Revere and her niece Patti Scharfencamp of Franklin and nephew John Hopp of Franklin and many other great nieces and nephews.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Dommer and siblings, Loretta Carruth, Frances Hopp, Marcella Schneich and Delores Dommer.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019