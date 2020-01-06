Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
(507) 925-4145
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marge Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marge Elizabeth "Pepper" (Roe) Schroeder


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marge Elizabeth "Pepper" (Roe) Schroeder Obituary
A celebration of life for Marge "Pepper" Schroeder, 86, of Echo, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.
Marge Elizabeth (Roe) Schroeder was born December 5, 1933, in Wood Lake to John and Elizabeth (Backer) Roe. The family moved to Granite Falls when she was a child. Marge attended school in Granite Falls, graduating from Granite Falls High School in 1951.
On August 25, 1951, Marge married her sweetheart Dallas Schroeder in Granite Falls. The couple moved to Augusta, Ga., where Marge was an Army wife for two years while Dallas was stationed there.
In 1953, they moved back to the family farm near Echo, where she spent her entire life.
In her younger years she helped with the animals, enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn and just being a good stay at home mom.
She especially enjoyed their new house, built in 1989, for which she had waited for many years. The couple had two daughters, Debra and Janet.
Marge was known to most people by her nickname, "Pepper," which she acquired in early childhood (reason unknown, personality maybe?). In her later years, Pepper enjoyed swimming at the Kilowatt Community Center and socializing with her friends from Granite Falls. She loved baking cookies, her flowers and country music, especially the Oak Ridge Boys and Alan Jackson.
Never one to be at a loss for words, Pepper's greatest joy in life came from visiting with her family and friends. Her infectious laughter and positive attitude were an inspiration to us all.
Marge passed away at her home Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the age of 86 years and 26 days.
She is survived by her husband Dallas of 68 years; girls Debra Schroeder (and Gail Pederson) and Janet (and Steve) Raddatz; brother James (and Evon) Roe; sister-in-law Laurel Edenburn and many nieces, nephews, and friends, as well as her cat Sweety.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Joy (and Art) Green, Jack (and Florence) Roe, Roy (and Bernice) Roe, Marilyn (and Linn) Averill, and brother-in-law David Edenburn.
Blessed be her memory.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -