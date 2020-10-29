Marian C. Schroepfer, 88, of Lamberton died October 24, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Anne's Catholic Church, Wabasso, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the funeral.
The clergy will be Father Anthony Hesse. Interment will be at the St. Mathias Catholic Cemetery in Wanda.
The clergy will be Father Anthony Hesse. Interment will be at the St. Mathias Catholic Cemetery in Wanda.

Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton.
Marian Cecelia (Kral) Schroepfer was born March 9, 1932 to Otto and Anna (Braulick) Kral on the family farm in Siegel Township, Brown County. She attended country school District #69 through 8th grade.
Marian was united in marriage to Vernard "Vernie" Schroepfer September 13, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. The couple farmed near Olivia before moving to a farm near Wabasso. They moved near Lamberton in 1975 where they farmed and raised livestock until health issues forced Vernie to retire in 1990.
After Vernie's passing in 2009, Marian continued to reside on the family farm until briefly staying at the hospital before her passing. Marian was a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church, was active in the CCW, where she held an office position. She later became a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso. Marian enjoyed many hobbies including, baking, cooking, gardening, canning, embroidery work (making oodles of dishtowels), listening to "old time" music and watching "Bandwagon." She also loved driving around with Vernie and looking at crops on Sunday afternoons. Marian especially loved visits and calls from family and friends.
Marian is survived by her children – Leon (Jolene) Schroepfer of Ghent, Michael (Robyn) Schroepfer of Lamberton, Glen (Diane) Schroepfer of Wabasso, Patrick (Marlene) Schroepfer of Lamberton, Janell Frank (special friend Rod Salfer) of Wanda and Kristine (Mark) Fischer of Redwood Falls; 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Krzmarzick of Sleepy Eye; sisters-in-law, Dolores Kral and Lillian (Alfred, Jr.) Aschenbrenner of New Ulm.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vernard; son-in-law Steve Frank; sisters Loretta Schroepfer, Gladys Lang, Dolores Sellner, Angeline Krzmarzick and Irene Kral in infancy; brothers Leonard and Jerome Kral; brothers-in-law, Eugene Lang, Gervais Sellner, Albert Schroepfer, Linus and Anthony Krzmarzick, Harlan Wilfahrt, Melvin and Edmund Schroepfer; sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Rosemary Kral, Doris Schroepfer and Elaine Wilfahrt.