Marilyn J. Wolter, 88, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Season's Hospice Home in Redwood Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Fairfax. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Morton City Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Marilyn Jean Sherman was born to George and Cora (Sather) Sherman January 29, 1931, at her parent's home near Franklin.
Marilyn attended school in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1949. Marilyn then attended one year of college in Mankato for typing.
Marilyn married Clift Clayton Wolter November 17, 1951. They made their first home at Camp Rucker in Enterprise, Ala. and then moved back to the Franklin area. They spent the next seven years on the "Finley Farm" before moving to their "Home Place." Clift and Marilyn farmed, raised pigs and milked cows for a living. Marilyn also raised and butchered chickens for 25 years to raise extra money. She said, "there was never a dull moment."
Marilyn enjoyed playing cards and baking. If you were on her Christmas "Goodie" list, you had it "made." Clift and Marilyn enjoyed their summers at their lake home on Green Lake and winters in Apache Junction, Ariz. In 1994 Clift and Marilyn moved to a new home in Franklin where they lived for several years until their health took them to other places.
Clift and Marilyn were very generous people by helping others get their "start" in the Franklin area. Marilyn helped with events at the Franklin Legion and was an auxiliary Lions member, for many years helping at "Catfish Derby Days" and other "Happenings" in the Franklin Community. Marilyn wanted everyone to know that Clift and she had "A Damn Good Time" with their "Good Friends" Lyle and Karen.
Marilyn left behind several "Good Friends" and relatives. Anyone whom Marilyn called a "Friend" should be very honored and humbled to have know such a "Special and Precious Soul."
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cora Sherman, husband, Clift, brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Donna Sherman, sister, Ruth Ann Sherman and foster son, Darrell Stern.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019