|
|
Marion Serbus, 87, of Olivia died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Redwood Area Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial is in the church cemetery. Visitation continues Thursday at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Marion Gloria Serbus was born April 8, 1931 in Norfolk Township, rural Olivia, to Roger and Ella (Busch) Revier. She attended country school, St. Aloysius Catholic School and graduated from Olivia High School.
Marion married James A. Serbus July 28, 1953 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. They lived and farmed together south of Olivia and were blessed with five children. Marion was a very faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bechyn and St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. She was always active in the CCW and had taught religious education in earlier years at Bechyn. She was also a 4-H leader for several years.
Marion had enjoyed traveling, gardening, doing puzzles, and embroidery. She had various collections over the years of magnets, Depression glass, Precious Moments, dolls, salt and pepper shakers and in later years Barbie dolls. She also loved the holidays, cooking for family, making kolaches, making donuts on "snow days" and family times at the cabin on Kandiyohi Lake. Marion will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, enjoyment of baking and cooking and especially for her strong faith.
Marion is survived by her four children: Doreen (and John) Jensen of Redwood Falls, Colleen (and Bryan) Johnson of Kasson, Loren (and Julie) Serbus of Olivia and Maureen Mitchell of Sacred Heart; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Serbus of Redwood Falls; her 14 grandchildren: Jason, Jesse, Jennifer, Nathan, Scott, Victoria, Mackenzie, Jordan, Taylor, Courtney, Heather, Brandon, Donavon and Amber; her 18 great-great-grandchildren; her brothers: Gerald (and Karen) Revier, Don (and Karen) Revier and Ron (and Marie) Revier and her sister-in-law Erma Revier. Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; son Allen; son-in-law Brad Mitchell; granddaughter Elizabeth; grandson Ryan and her brother Gene Revier.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019