|
|
The funeral service for Marjorie "Margie" Anderson, 96, of Belview, will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview. Visitation will take place at the church from noon until 2 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Belview.
Marjorie Augusta Anderson was born March 10, 1923, in rural Delhi to Fred and Laura (Radke) Kuck. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at First English Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school in Delhi Township.
Margie graduated as salutatorian of her class from Belview High School. She attended Waldorf college for two years.
On October 21, 1944, she married Franklin V. Anderson in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Doris and Franz Hoppenrath at the First English Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Both grooms returned to military service after the wedding. After Franklin's discharge from the service in 1946, Margie and Franklin lived and farmed near Belview for more than 60 years. They were blessed with one son, Bradley.
Margie was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and participated in Bible studies, Ladies Aid and many volunteer activities.
She was also an active member of the Belview Legion Auxiliary for many years. Margie always had a big garden and she loved canning and freezing the produce. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake.
Hired hands on the farm enjoyed the added benefit of Margie's warm and hearty meals for dinner and supper. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and doing needlework.
Other hobbies included reading and word-find puzzles. She was a social person and enjoyed card parties and dinners out with family and friends.
Margie entered Parkview Home in 2016 and was always appreciative of the great food and excellent care that she received there. Thank you to the dedicated staff at Parkview.
Marjorie Augusta Anderson died peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019 at Parkview Home in Belview at the age of 96 years, eight months and one day.
Margie is survived by her son Bradley and daughter-in-law Nancy Anderson of Redwood Falls; three granddaughters: Laura (Curt) Elpers of Coal Valley, Ill.; Elizabeth (Joran) Clute of North Liberty, Iowa and Julie Anderson (Dylon Van't Hof) of Sioux Center, Iowa; two great-grandsons: Connor and Jacob Elpers; sisters: Darlene (Bill) Rengstorf of Woodbury and Barbara (Harold) Olson of Spicer and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Laura Kuck; husband Franklin; infant daughter Terry Lee; sister and brother-in-law Doris and Franz Hoppenrath and sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Richard Gimmestad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Parkview Home or Grace Lutheran Church.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo, www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019