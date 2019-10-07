|
|
Marjorie J. Brawthen-Chiarito, 97, is the mother of Sandra and Ron Mannz, Jim, John and Mark Brawthen.
She was a resident of Garnette Gardens and Wood Dale Nursing Home of Redwood Falls, formerly of Ukiah, Calif. Marjorie passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls. Memorial Services were held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Living Word Church in Redwood Falls with burial at a later date.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Marjorie was born to Hiram and Alpha (Wall) Winnop August 18, 1922 in Canon City, Colo. She grew up in Oregon and California. She moved to Minnesota to attend Northwestern Bible College.
She married Elwin T. Brawthen, and together they raised six children. After Elwin passed away she later married Americo Chiarito.
Later in life she attended Ca?ada College and Mendocino Colleges in California along with her sons. She achieved the honor of being on the dean's lists many times. Her interests were in the arts, as she served as secretary of the Mendocino Arts Association.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Sandra (Ron) Mannz of Redwood Falls, John Brawthen of Redwood Falls, Mark (Kathleen) Brawthen of Hesperia, Calif., James Brawthen of California and daughter-in-law Marlene Brawthen of Staples.
She is survived by her stepsons, John (Flora) Chiarito of California and Bob (Donna) Chiarito of California. Marjorie is survived by eight grandchildren, eight step- grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Elwin Brawthen and Americo Chiarito, sons, Joseph Brawthen and David Brawthen.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019