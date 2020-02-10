|
Marjorie L. Imker, 95, of Lamberton died February 5, 2020, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton.
Service will be held at the church Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
The clergy will be Pastor Kirk Doering. Interment will be at the Lamberton Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Marjorie L. Imker was born April 20,1924, to Bennett and Eva (Case) Hullopeter on the family farm near Tracy. She graduated from Tracy High School.
On May 2, 1942, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Imker at the United Methodist Church in Tracy. She enjoyed gardening, square dancing, walking with friends for exercise and attending family and class reunions. Time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was greatly treasured.
Marjorie belonged to the Green Thumb Garden Club, Extension Club and her neighborhood birthday club. At the Lamberton United Methodist Church, she was a member of the women's group for more than 50 years, couples club, served on mission trips and also taught Sunday School and Bible School. Marjorie also spent a great amount of time volunteering at Valley View Manor, the bloodmobile, Wabasso Food Shelf and at the historical society plant sale.
She is survived by her children – Robert Imker of Shakopee, Jay (Linda) Imker of Lamberton and Leanne (David) Homoky of Knox, Ind.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings – Darlene Thaxon, Phyllis Swedenburg and Joanne (Robert) Vandeputte.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd in 2011; son Ronald in infancy; grandson Benjamin Imker; daughter-in-law Joanne Imker; siblings Mildred Miller, Dorothy Cote, Gerald Hullopeter and Donald Hullopeter and other family members.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020