Marlene A. Beckwith


1933 - 2019
Marlene A. Beckwith Obituary
Marlene A. Beckwith, 85, of Redwood Falls, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls with burial following in the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 15 to July 18, 2019
