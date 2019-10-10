Home

Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel
899 Highway 15 South
Hutchinson, MN 55350-3170
320-587-2128
Marlene Eichten

Marlene Eichten Obituary
Marlene Eichten, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at BeeHive Homes of Elk River in Elk River.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following at St. Anastasia Catholic Church Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church Thursday.
Online Guest Book is available at www.hantge.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
