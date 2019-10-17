Home

Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel
899 Highway 15 South
Hutchinson, MN 55350-3170
320-587-2128
Marlene Joan (Tiffany) Eichten


1939 - 2019
Marlene Joan (Tiffany) Eichten Obituary
Marlene Joan (Tiffany) Eichten, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at BeeHive Homes of Elk River in Elk River.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the St. Anastasia Catholic Church Cemetery.
Marlene Joan (Tiffany) Eichten was born March 12, 1939, in Hendricks. She was the daughter of Ival and Oliva (Wartner) Tiffany.
Marlene was baptized as an infant at a catholic church in Lake Benton and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls.
She received her education in Redwood Falls and was a graduate of the Redwood Falls High School Class of 1957. Marlene furthered her education by attending a business college in Mankato.
On November 15, 1958, Marlene was united in marriage to Stephen "Steve" C. Eichten at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Their marriage was blessed with seven children, Bradley, Brian, Brigid, Brenda, Bobby, Becky, Billy. Marlene and Steve resided in Redwood Falls and Fairfax before moving to Hutchinson in 1962. In 1965, they moved to Lynn Township, McLeod County. Marlene and Steve wintered in Texas. They shared more than 50 years of marriage until Steve passed away January 18, 2009.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Marlene worked at Citizens Bank and Trust in Hutchinson as a bookkeeper until January 1997 when she retired. Marlene was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, where she volunteered for various activities at the church. She was also the Queen of the Red Hats.
Marlene enjoyed dancing, biking, fishing, scrabble, playing cards, going on bus trips to various casinos, playing music on her organ and garden club. She also loved helping with birthdays at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. She especially cherished spending time with her family and friends.
When Marlene needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at BeeHive Homes of Elk River in Elk River November 7, 2019.
She passed away there Friday, October 4, 2019, at the age of 80 years.
Marlene is survived by her: children, Bradley Eichten and his wife, Joyce, of Hutchinson, Brian Eichten and his wife, Ann, of Elk River, Brigid Eichten and her fiance, Brian, of New Ulm, Bobby Eichten and his wife, Teresa, of Valley City, N.D., Becky Huber and her husband, Terry, of Edgeley, N.D., Billy Eichten and his wife, Debra, of Maple Grove; 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Tiffany of Chatsworth, Calif.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen "Steve" Eichten; parents, Ival and Oliva Tiffany, daughter, Brenda Eichten; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Tiffany, Cathy Eichten; brother-in-law; Harvey Tautges; mother- and father-in-law, Ray and Genevieve Eichten.
Special thank you to Patti Duesterhoeft for making her hair always look beautiful for many years.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019
