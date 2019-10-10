Home

Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Cottonwood, MN
Marvin H. Christenson

Marvin H. Christenson Obituary
Marvin H. Christenson, 86, of Marshall, formerly of Rodman, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 due to pulmonary fibrosis at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls while surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11. 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church Friday. Interment is in the St. Clotilde Catholic Cemetery in Green Valley. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marvin is survived by his wife Yvonne of 38 years; step-daughters: Annette Tritz of Marshall, Linda (David) Volden of Marshall and Marlie DeRynck of Burnsville; grandchildren: Joe Rye, Maria (Jon) Scott, Ryan (Evelyn May) Hinrichsen, Heather Hinrichsen and Kassandra (Abe Zverow) Hinrichsen; great-grandson Isaiah Scott; his special dog Katie and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Raymond and Roger Christenson.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019
