|
|
Mary Frances (Colwell) Teed, 76, of Morton, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend died December 23, 2019. Funeral mass was held at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Corona, Calif. January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Followed by a funeral reception beginning at 11:15 a.m. at Miguel's Sr. on Frontage Road, Corona and will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Redwood Falls Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m, preceded by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a wake from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Morton.
Services are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Born March 13, 1943 in Birch Cooley Township, she was the eldest child of the 11 born to Genevieve Rose (Hogan) and Fred (John) Munsell Colwell.
She graduated from Morton High School in 1961. Following high school, she attended nurses' training at St. Gabriel's School of Nursing in Little Falls and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1964. She served in many different nursing roles throughout her career which culminated in her serving as a hospice nurse through Redwood Falls Hospital before retirement in 2010.
She was married for 28 years and was blessed with seven children. Life and her family took her on many adventures throughout the country including Colorado, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin before settling in southern California for nearly 20 years. In 2001, she returned to Morton to live near her siblings in small- town America. No matter where she lived, half of her heart was always split between California and Minnesota, where her greatest loves were.
To Mary, family was everything. She maintained close relationships with her siblings and extended family throughout her life. However, the role she most adored was being a mother and grandmother. She welcomed the diverse group of people her children brought into the family and loved them all.
She had many personal interests, including gardening, baking, sewing and crafting. Mary was independent and adventurous and often initiated road trips to visit family. She was feisty and quick-witted and, as such, always up for a good-natured challenge. She loved playing cards, Yahtzee and completing the Sunday crossword puzzle in pen, without the help of Google. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Not much gave her greater joy than a Vikings victory.
Her passion was building relationships and helping people. Until stricken by illness, she was seldom found at home.
She was a deeply religious woman and a member of St John's Catholic Church in Morton for much of her life where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
She kept active with Morton Seniors, chatting with friends and baking for and attending events to support the community or church.
Even after her work with hospice ended, she continued to regularly visit the elderly and sick.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jennifer Teed (Rob Caplan) of Redmond, Wash.; Joanna Teed of Morton; Charles Teed and his children: Brodie and Savannah of Corona; Susan Malone (Cortney) and children: Collin and Sarah of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; John Teed of Chino Hills, Calif.; James Teed of Riverside, Calif. and William Teed (Samantha) and daughters Ella and Emma of Murrieta, Calif.
She is also survived by her eight siblings: John (Joe) Colwell, Jeanne Colwell, Tom Colwell, Kate Colwell and Julia Bentson of Morton; Alice O'Donnell of Northville, Mich.; Ed Colwell of St. Paul and Carl Colwell of Natchitoches, La. She is survived by 17 nieces and nephews, many grand-nieces and nephews and countless friends across the country.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Margaret (Peggy) Colwell and Elizabeth (Betty) Lauffenburger.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020