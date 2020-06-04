Mary Jane Schmidt, 95, passed away peacefully at 10:04 p.m. June 1, 2020 at GilMor Manor in Morgan.
A Private Family and Friends Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan with burial to follow in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Morgan.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Mary Jane was born in Redwood Falls March 11, 1925, to Thomas and Agnes Plain. She graduated from Morgan High School and attended business school and worked in Minneapolis for one year.
Mary Jane returned to Morgan and married Raymond Schmidt October 4, 1944.
The couple made their home on a farm west of Morgan, where they raised seven children. Mary Jane was an only child and always wanted a big family. She was very proud of her kids and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane was hard working, kind, generous, compassionate and had a huge heart.
She was active in St. Anne's Alter Society, 4H Leadership, Crochet Club, Square Dance Club, Card Club, bowled in two leagues, volunteered at St. Michael's school and was a cook at Gil-Mor Manor.
She loved to travel with Ray, friends and family out west, and to see family in Naples, Fla., St. Croix Falls, Olivia, Brainerd, the Twin Cities and Pequot Lakes.
She loved to cook and sew, was an avid gardener and word puzzle solver and she loved the call of the loon. Mary Jane was proud to be one of the first residents of Gil-Mor Haven in 2010. She and "the girls" (her long time friends) loved the staff, the entertainment and the independence.
Mary Jane is survived by her children Patricia (John) Ayres of Naples; Robert (Mary) Schmidt of Morgan; Jeanne (Randy) Anderson of Otsego; Leroy (Sue) Schmidt of Baxter; Jan (Milt) Johnson of Osceola, Wis.; Joan (Mike) Okins of Olivia; Donna (Jeff) Walden of Pequot Lakes; 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her son Richard and her parents Thomas and Agnes Plain.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.