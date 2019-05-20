|
Mary K. Flinn, 94, of Redwood Falls, passed away May 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice House after a rich and full life. According to her wishes, no public services will be held.
Memorials may be sent to Friends of the Park, c/o Minnwest Bank, PO Box 439, Redwood Falls, MN, 56283. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary was born July 23, 1924 to William and Dolores Schottenbauer in Clements. They moved to Redwood Falls before Mary started school, and Mary attended elementary and high school in Redwood Falls.
After graduating from high school in 1942, she attended the College of Saint Catherine and the University of Minnesota.
She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1946 with a degree in home economics.
She married Jim Flinn December 27, 1946. They returned to Redwood Falls after Jim finished medical school and lived there except during Jim's internship and his military service during the Korean conflict. They built their house on Lincoln Street and Mary made it their home. Mary managed the household and filled the house with family, friends, art, books and mementos of their adventures. They were married 72 years until his death earlier this year and shared a marriage that was a partnership filled with love and activities. They have five children.
After the children left home, Mary returned to college at Southwest State College and earned a fine arts degree with an emphasis in pottery in 1983. She then operated a business, The Gulch Pottery, selling her pottery. Mary was active in the community serving in leadership positions at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, the University of Minnesota alumni board, the Republican Party and the Minnesota Medical Auxiliary. She also participated in the Belle Lettres Federated club, bridge club and operated an art studio with close friends. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading and food preparation as well as hunting, fishing, backpacking, attending U of M football games, and visiting homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright with her sister, Rose. Although declining health made these last few years difficult, she fiercely protected her independence.
Mary is survived by her family, including children and spouses, Mike and Brenda Flinn, Steve and Lenore Flinn, Kathy and Peter Polga, Laurie and Patrick Flinn Connelly and Nancy Flinn, her sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Don Andersen, her sister-in-law Nancy Newell, nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
She was Momsy, a planner with lists and schedules who made things happen. She used her creativity to fill our lives with food and art. She was the authority on cooking and was the resource to call for advice on any recipe or food preparation.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 20 to May 27, 2019