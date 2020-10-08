Gene, Buffy and Paul, I m so sorry to hear that Mary has passed. You were all such a huge part of my childhood growing up in Bloomington - it was like we were all one giant family on 2nd Ave. Mary was a force like no other! Kate (Kathy) and I had tried over the years to meet up with Gene and Mary when we were up in Brainard but it just never seemed to work out and I am sad about that. I loved Mary and she will be missed.

Susan Schmid

Neighbor