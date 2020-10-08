Mary Margaret Moe, 76, a long-time Nevis area resident, formerly of Redwood Falls and Bloomington, peacefully passed into eternal life Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the CHI St. Joseph's Hospital in Park Rapids surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary was born November 11, 1943 in Redwood Falls to Clarence and Anna (Thompson) Fowler. It was in Redwood Falls that she attended public schools and grew into womanhood. She graduated from the Redwood Falls High school with the Class of 1961.
As a young woman, Mary ventured to Minneapolis where she gained employment working for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
In 1962, she began working for the Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance Company as an office worker. It was there that she met and fell in love with Eugene A. Moe. They were united in marriage June 7, 1964 in Redwood Falls and were blessed with a daughter, Elizabeth and a son, Paul. The young couple made their home for over 26 years in Bloomington where Mary devoted herself to making a warm and loving home for her husband and children. She was a wonderful cook and baker who will be long remembered for her delicious home cooking and baking. In 1992, they retired and left Bloomington and moved to a home on Lake Belle Taine near Nevis where they have lived ever since. Mary was a woman of faith who loved to follow Christ in serving others, reading her Bible and prayer. For many years she was active at Faith Baptist Church. For the past decade she enjoyed being part of Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker. She grew to love her church family there. She was a voracious reader and was gifted in writing poetry. In 2013, Mary suffered a very serious stroke which left her paralyzed on her left side. With assistance from her husband, Gene, and health professionals she worked hard in rehabilitation; but, spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. Gene's love and devotion for Mary was ever present in the 24 hour care he gave her, and, except for short stints of necessary rehab she received at the Heritage Living Center, Gene lived out his vows to Mary by keeping her in the beauty and comfort of their home and meeting her every need.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband for these past 56 years, Gene; her daughter, Elizabeth Moe of Bloomington; her son, Paul (Suzi) Moe of Rochester; her five grandchildren: Cassandra, Elliott, Michael, Dr. Alexa Klunder and Hailey Klunder; as well as other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard "Sam" Fowler.
Due to COVID, private family services are currently being planned. To leave online condolences please visit www.jonespearson.com.