Mary Margaret (Fowler) Moe
1943 - 2020
Mary Margaret Moe, 76, a long-time Nevis area resident, formerly of Redwood Falls and Bloomington, peacefully passed into eternal life Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the CHI St. Joseph's Hospital in Park Rapids surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary was born November 11, 1943 in Redwood Falls to Clarence and Anna (Thompson) Fowler. It was in Redwood Falls that she attended public schools and grew into womanhood. She graduated from the Redwood Falls High school with the Class of 1961.
As a young woman, Mary ventured to Minneapolis where she gained employment working for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
In 1962, she began working for the Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance Company as an office worker. It was there that she met and fell in love with Eugene A. Moe. They were united in marriage June 7, 1964 in Redwood Falls and were blessed with a daughter, Elizabeth and a son, Paul. The young couple made their home for over 26 years in Bloomington where Mary devoted herself to making a warm and loving home for her husband and children. She was a wonderful cook and baker who will be long remembered for her delicious home cooking and baking. In 1992, they retired and left Bloomington and moved to a home on Lake Belle Taine near Nevis where they have lived ever since. Mary was a woman of faith who loved to follow Christ in serving others, reading her Bible and prayer. For many years she was active at Faith Baptist Church. For the past decade she enjoyed being part of Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker. She grew to love her church family there. She was a voracious reader and was gifted in writing poetry. In 2013, Mary suffered a very serious stroke which left her paralyzed on her left side. With assistance from her husband, Gene, and health professionals she worked hard in rehabilitation; but, spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. Gene's love and devotion for Mary was ever present in the 24 hour care he gave her, and, except for short stints of necessary rehab she received at the Heritage Living Center, Gene lived out his vows to Mary by keeping her in the beauty and comfort of their home and meeting her every need.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband for these past 56 years, Gene; her daughter, Elizabeth Moe of Bloomington; her son, Paul (Suzi) Moe of Rochester; her five grandchildren: Cassandra, Elliott, Michael, Dr. Alexa Klunder and Hailey Klunder; as well as other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard "Sam" Fowler.
Due to COVID, private family services are currently being planned. To leave online condolences please visit www.jonespearson.com.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 6, 2020
Dear Moe family. I read with sorrow about the passing of Mary. Our family lived across the road on 2nd Ave. I babysat Beth and Paul. My sister and I used to entertain the family when we would put on dance shows (in our own home) and leave the picture window open...we had no idea people could see us. Mary's memory will live on in our family as we still sit down to eat the now-famous "Mary Moe Casserole" (Tater tots, cream of mushroom soup, and hamburger) - all these years later and we will always call it that! My prayers for comfort in this time of sorrow.
Jackie Reesman-Harrell
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
All of us at Park Avenue Salon will miss her greatly. She always lit up the salon with her smile and sense of Humor. Our prayers go out to Gene and family.
Park Avenue Salon
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dear Gene & Family,

Just wanted to extend my sympathy to my old LB bowling partner. You have obviously been a very faithful husband. Best wishes!
Wayne Hellbusch
Coworker
October 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mark VonBank
October 6, 2020
Gene, Buffy and Paul, I m so sorry to hear that Mary has passed. You were all such a huge part of my childhood growing up in Bloomington - it was like we were all one giant family on 2nd Ave. Mary was a force like no other! Kate (Kathy) and I had tried over the years to meet up with Gene and Mary when we were up in Brainard but it just never seemed to work out and I am sad about that. I loved Mary and she will be missed.
Susan Schmid
Neighbor
October 5, 2020
I am so saddened to learn of Mary’s passing. She was such a delight, always with a quick, witty, hilarious comment. I met Mary at my first CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary meeting. As secretary, she so impressed me and was one of the reasons I joined the auxiliary. Mary was so devoted to volunteering as an auxilian working in the hospital gift shop and helping at every fundraiser. Mary was honest and forthright with exactly what actions we should be doing for the hospital. She definitely will be missed by our group. Love to Gene and Mary’s family.
Theora Goodrich
Friend
