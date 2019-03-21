|
|
Mary Maude Como, 96, of North Mankato, passed away February 25, 2019 at Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato.
A Memorial Service will be held April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth with Father Tony Hesse officiating.
Mary was born June 27, 1922 in Bridgewater, S.D. to Clifford and Elizabeth (Gossman) Alcorn. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1940 and attended the Minneapolis School of Business.
On October 22, 1945, Mary was united in marriage to Joseph Como, and they lived in Belview where she lived most of her life. Mary enjoyed gardening. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth and was a member of the Belview Auxiliary.
Mary is survived by four grandchildren, Mike (Misty), Jamie (Brittni), Ryan (Lindsey) and Michelle; six great-grandchildren, Blake, Avery, Charlotte, Dru Ann, Hailey, and Carter; two daughters-in-law, Sue Como and Evelyn Anderson and brother, Donald (Sandy).
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Mark, Dean and Tom; three brothers, Bill, Jim, and Bob and sister, Sug Markell.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019