Mary Paula Wood Menz passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 76, July 8, 2020, after bravely battling cancer.A graveside service with social distancing was held at the Redwood Falls Cemetery August 7, 2020.Attendees were encouraged to wear bright and summery attire to celebrate her wonderful life.Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Blessed be her memory.