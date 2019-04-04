|
|
Mary R. Young, 66, of Redwood Falls, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019 at Carris Health - Redwood Area Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5 at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Rosanne Young was born March 14, 1953 to Sanford and Rose (Neumann) Cole in Redwood Falls. She graduated from Belview High School in 1971.
On July 29, 1972, she married Greg Young in Seaforth, and the couple lived and worked in Redwood Falls. Mary held various jobs, including working at Minnwest Bank for more than 30 years before her retirement. God was a huge part of Mary's life. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and played the trumpet on many occasions. Music was a great love in her life. Mary enjoyed traveling and going on trips with Greg. She loved crafting and spending time with her granddaughters.
Mary is survived by her husband Greg of 48 years; daughters: Gina (Nathan) Wibstad of Mankato and Paula (Nate) Rose of St. Cloud; grandchildren: Madelyn and Kaylen Wibstad of Mankato; brother Dennis (Barb) Cole of Belview and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger Cole and sister Janet Hoover.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019