Maurice A. Katzenberger, 95, of Redwood Falls, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home in Redwood Falls. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls.
Maurice Allen Katzenberger was born February 1, 1925 to Frank and Myrtle (Leuk) Katzenberger at their home near Seaforth. Maury attended school in Redwood Falls where he played football, basketball and baseball and everyone called him "Katzy." He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in June 1943 and was enlisted in the United States Army June 18, 1943. Maury completed his basic training at Camp Ellis in Illinois. On December 19, 1943, Maury shipped out for the island of Oahu, arriving there on Christmas Eve. Shortly after, he was sent to the island of Kauai where he spent two months in training. From there Maury was stationed on the Island of Tinian and briefly on the Island of Saipan (part of the Northern Marianna Islands). He was honorably discharged from the United States Army on January 15, 1946 at the rank of Sargent First Class.
Maury began his working career as a mechanic for the Ford Garage when it was located in downtown Redwood Falls and worked for Redwood Motor Supply, where he retired as store manager.
On April 25, 1948, Maury was united in marriage to Leona Marie Siegfried at the Church of Christ in Redwood Falls and they enjoyed 67 years together. Maury was a lifelong hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed many Canadian fishing trips with family and friends. He and Leona travelled extensively across the United States and especially enjoyed their trips to Alaska and Hawaii. Maury and Leona also spent their winters at Venture Out Retirement Community in Mesa, Ariz. (23 years with Leona and four years on his own), where they developed many long-lasting friendships. Maury was a keen pool player, and with his team, he enjoyed winning several championship tournaments. Maury was a 75 year member of the American Legion in Redwood Falls.
He is survived by his children: Richard (Gretchen) Katzenberger, Kenneth (Monica) Katzenberger and Jean (Dale) Wuollet; grandchildren: Jason (Jena) Katzen-berger, Katelyn (Ed Kanthack) Katzenberger and Jessica Katzenberger; great-grandchildren: Madison and Haden Katzenberger and Eloise Kanthack; sister: Marge Jones; sisters and brother-in-law: Helen Siegfried, Delores (Boyd) Jaggi and Roy (Bobbi) Siegfried and beloved friends: Jerry and Libby D'Adamo.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Leona; parents; two daughters in infancy: Pamela Kay and Janis Marie; grandson: Chad Katzenberger; and brother-in-law: Scott Jones.