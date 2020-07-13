1/1
Mavis LaVonne (Eaton) Burdick
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis Burdick, 82, of Redwood Falls died July 3, 2020, at her home in Redwood Falls.
There will be a private family service Monday, July 13, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Sanborn.
The clergy will be Pastor Rick Frederickson. A public interment service will be at the Sanborn City Cemetery at noon Monday.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Mavis LaVonne Burdick was born December 12, 1937 to Arthur and Pearl (Osterson) Eaton in Ruthven, Iowa.
On December 18, 1954, Mavis was united in marriage to Donald Burdick in Bird Island. The couple lived in North Redwood Falls and raised four children. She worked as a nurse's aide.
Mavis loved animals especially her dog Squirt and her service dog Champ. She also enjoyed fishing, puzzle books, rummage sales, going out to eat and trucking in the 18-wheeler. She was a member of the Sanborn United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, special friend Charlie Zachow and their dog Squirt; Crystal (Roland) Falk and Cindy (Jerry) Langendorfer; grandchildren – Anthony (Amanda) Falk, Clarissa (friend Nathan Carter), Timothy Falk, Sarah Cobian, Erin Langendorfer, Micah Langendorfer, Derek Langendorfer, Beth Burdick and Amanda Burdick; great-grandchildren – LiliAnna and Chloe Carter, Wyatt Falk, Montana Cobian, Kala, Savanna and Sierra Langendorfer and grandchild on the way and step great-grandchildren – Maggie, Emmy and Saylee Carter; siblings – Rosie Planting, Candy Bandel, Diane Karg, Donna Eaton, Richard Waite and John Waite.
Mavis was preceded in death by Arthur and Pearl Eaton; husband Donald E. Burdick September 21, 1991; sons – Donald R. Burdick and Randy J. Burdick and siblings – Shirley Rae (infant), Ginger Baune, Donald Eaton and Frank Johnson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Interment
12:00 PM
Sanborn City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
(507) 723-4298
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved