Mavis Burdick, 82, of Redwood Falls died July 3, 2020, at her home in Redwood Falls.
There will be a private family service Monday, July 13, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Sanborn.
The clergy will be Pastor Rick Frederickson. A public interment service will be at the Sanborn City Cemetery at noon Monday.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Mavis LaVonne Burdick was born December 12, 1937 to Arthur and Pearl (Osterson) Eaton in Ruthven, Iowa.
On December 18, 1954, Mavis was united in marriage to Donald Burdick in Bird Island. The couple lived in North Redwood Falls and raised four children. She worked as a nurse's aide.
Mavis loved animals especially her dog Squirt and her service dog Champ. She also enjoyed fishing, puzzle books, rummage sales, going out to eat and trucking in the 18-wheeler. She was a member of the Sanborn United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, special friend Charlie Zachow and their dog Squirt; Crystal (Roland) Falk and Cindy (Jerry) Langendorfer; grandchildren – Anthony (Amanda) Falk, Clarissa (friend Nathan Carter), Timothy Falk, Sarah Cobian, Erin Langendorfer, Micah Langendorfer, Derek Langendorfer, Beth Burdick and Amanda Burdick; great-grandchildren – LiliAnna and Chloe Carter, Wyatt Falk, Montana Cobian, Kala, Savanna and Sierra Langendorfer and grandchild on the way and step great-grandchildren – Maggie, Emmy and Saylee Carter; siblings – Rosie Planting, Candy Bandel, Diane Karg, Donna Eaton, Richard Waite and John Waite.
Mavis was preceded in death by Arthur and Pearl Eaton; husband Donald E. Burdick September 21, 1991; sons – Donald R. Burdick and Randy J. Burdick and siblings – Shirley Rae (infant), Ginger Baune, Donald Eaton and Frank Johnson.