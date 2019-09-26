|
|
Maxine Otto, 77, of rural Redwood Falls, after a courageous battle with ALS, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the church Friday. Interment in the Redwood Falls Cemetery will follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be directed to one of the following: The ALS Association, Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter http://webmn.alsa.org, WELS ministries and Kingdom Workers https://community.wels.net or Choices Pregnancy Center https://www.choicespregnancycenter.com. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Maxine was born to Leonard and Helene (nee Arndt) Wittwer in the Redwood Falls Hospital. She was raised on a farm near Wabasso and was baptized at Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church (at the church on the hill in New Avon Township) and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran church in Wabasso.
She graduated from Wabasso High School in 1959 and from Mankato State University where she obtained her bachelor's degree.
She married Leon Otto in 1963 and had a brief career as an English and Spanish teacher before starting her family of four children. She continued to use her teaching skills as a dedicated Sunday School teacher to hundreds of students over a period of almost 50 years. She loved Bible history, and it was so important for her to share the message of salvation. She lived her faith and pointed out the work of the Lord in her daily life. She raised her children with a strong Christian faith. No one worked harder than Maxine to create a beautiful garden oasis in every corner of her yard, her lake home and her children's yards. Many in her community of friends and church family have benefited from her meticulously cultivated flower and vegetable gardens. She loved spending time with and serving her family as the quintessential wife and mother. She was also a meticulous caretaker and gifted baker who took great joy in graciously hosting a vast array of friends and visitors. She was loved and adored by many.
Maxine is survived by her children Lance (Laurel) Otto, Neil Otto, Dawn (JT) Kohl and Wendy Otto. Grandchildren include Brandon (Ashley) Otto, Kelsey (Steven) Kopelke, Talia Otto, Race Kohl, Tanis Kohl, Teddy Kohl and Macie Tromp. She is also survived by her sister Rachel (Wayne) Andersen as well as her sister-in-law, Dorothy Otto.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Otto.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019