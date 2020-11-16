Maynard Charles Nolting, 85, of Redwood Falls passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Carris Health-Redwood Seasons House in Redwood Falls. Private family services were held at First Presbyterian Church. The service was broadcast via Facebook Live at First Presbyterian Church, Redwood Falls Facebook Page Saturday, November 14. Facebook link may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Maynard Charles Nolting was born March 26, 1935 to Robert H. and Dorothy (Slaymaker) Nolting in Vail Township, Redwood County. He was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Wabasso. Maynard attended grade school at District 78 and later Wabasso Public Schools. He then graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1953. After high school, he was in the Navy Reserves for eight years.
On June 8, 1955 he married Joyce Wilson at the First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Together the couple lived and farmed southwest of Redwood Falls, until 1985 when they moved to Redwood Falls where they resided ever since. Maynard began farming in 1953 with his dad and brothers and continued until 1985. During that time, he received the Redwood County Outstanding Young Farmer award. He then began working with Wood and Conn Corp. in Redwood Falls. He celebrated his retirement in December of 2018. He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he was very active in many church committees. Maynard also belonged to the Friends of Gilfillan organization.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his fishing trips to Canada with his family. Maynard was a handy man and was always fixing something. He enjoyed woodworking, bird watching and making bird feeders. He loved spending time with family and attending his grandchildren's events and activities.
Maynard is survived by his wife Joyce Nolting of 65 years; children Jeneann (Nathan) Oppedahl of Old Frontenac, Kim (Steven) Makowske of St. Anthony Village and Charles (Renee) Nolting of Spicer; grandchildren: Scott Makowske, Nick Nolting and Justine Nolting; siblings: Robert (Bunny) Nolting of Redwood Falls, Jesse (Judy) Nolting of Texas and Gary (Ellen) Nolting of Arizona and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Nolting; daughter Wendy Nolting and sister Betty Luttmer.