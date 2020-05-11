|
|
Melvin "Mel" Liebl, 80, of Redwood Falls, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Carris Health - Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Private family services were held Friday, May 8 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. A public memorial mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Facebook page link can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Melvin "Mel" Joseph Liebl was born July 14, 1939 to John and Eleanor (Welsch) Liebl in Clements. He attended country school near Clements and St. Joseph's Catholic School in Clements. As a senior, Mel graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1957 and joined the National Guard.
Mel married Mary Goblirsch in September 1960, where they began their life together on a farm site near Clements. They lived in many area towns, where Mel worked at various lumber yards located in Clements, Granite Falls (as a manager), New Ulm and Redwood Falls. After leaving the lumber yard, Mel was part owner of a construction company until 1989. Following the construction business, he worked at several area businesses, until his retirement in 2006. During retirement he worked part-time at Tersteeg's, until 2019. He was a member of the snowmobile club and a North Redwood city council member. To pass the time he enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage.
Mel took so much pride in his woodworking and gardening. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. His personal interactions with friends and people of all ages were a big part of his life. Mel loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their events.
Melvin is survived by his wife Mary Liebl of 59 years; children: Dan (Greta) Liebl, Shari (John) Dorival, Julie (Al) Krueger, Connie (Todd) Lechner, Al (Connie) Liebl and Randy (Teresa) Liebl; grandchildren: Derek Liebl, Brittany (Nate) Clay, Eric (Sara) Dorival, Kelli Dorival, Megan (Greg) Benedict, Amy Kuehn, Thomas Kuehn, Brianna (Jake) Boyd, Joshua Lechner, Brandon (Sarah) Lechner, Kyle Lechner, Sara (Michael) Bruns, Stacy Liebl and Avery Liebl; step-grandchildren: Nick (Mary Jo) Krueger and Lindsay (Burt) Wisch; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Alfred (Cathryn) Liebl, Laverne Liebl, and Mary Ann (Jerry) Jensen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor, grandsons, Tyler and Matthew Liebl, son-in-law Ron Kuehn, several brothers-in-law and several sisters-in-law.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 11 to May 18, 2020