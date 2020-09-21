Melvin "Mel" Liebl, 80, of Redwood Falls, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Carris Health - Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment was in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Melvin is survived by his wife Mary Liebl of 59 years; children: Dan (Greta) Liebl, Shari (John) Dorival, Julie (Al) Krueger, Connie (Todd) Lechner, Al (Connie) Liebl and Randy (Teresa) Liebl; grandchildren: Derek Liebl, Brittany (Nate) Clay, Eric (Sara) Dorival, Kelli Dorival, Megan (Greg) Benedict, Amy Kuehn, Thomas Kuehn, Brianna (Jake) Boyd, Joshua Lechner, Brandon (Sarah) Lechner, Kyle Lechner, Sara (Michael) Bruns, Stacy Liebl and Avery Liebl; step-grandchildren: Nick (Mary Jo) Krueger and Lindsay (Burt) Wisch; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Alfred (Cathryn) Liebl, Laverne Liebl and Mary Ann (Jerry) Jensen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor, grandsons, Tyler and Matthew Liebl, son-in-law Ron Kuehn, several brothers-in-law and several sisters-in-law.