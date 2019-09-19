|
Merle "Sunshine" Rueben Berreth, 69, of Redwood Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Arlington Township East of Gaylord due to a motor vehicle accident.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, September 17 at Christ's Victory Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Interment was in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Merle "Sunshine" Rueben Berreth was born November 10, 1949 to Arthur and Clara (Beck) Berreth in Aberdeen, S.D. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Merle attended country school in South Dakota until it closed, and he continued his education at Herreid High School. After graduating, he traveled with a harvester crew to Oklahoma.
On November 13, 1971, Merle married Linda Hoseck at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Canby. The couple lived in Pipestone where he worked for MSI Homes. They then moved to Lake Benton and later to Morgan where Merle was employed with Peterson Well Drilling. In 1975, the couple moved to Redwood Falls. There, Merle started his own business doing carpentry contracting. Merle also worked as a service technician at Stratford Homes in Wisconsin for three years before he started his own business, Modular & Mobile Home Setting and Painting where he set modular homes all over the upper midwest.
Later, Merle started his own transporting business, M & L Transport, where he transported modular and mobile homes. Merle then worked for Central Bi as a truck driver for nine years. Recently, Merle started his own M&L Pilot Car Service. Merle was very creative and talented with his hands. Merle could use his imagination and talent to fix or create almost anything and he preferred to build all his own furniture. Merle loved woodworking and making furniture and he enjoyed watching the wildlife and going to the rifle range.
Merle is survived by his wife Linda of 48 years; son Brent (April) Berreth of Moorhead; five grandchildren: Christopher, Carsen, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn and Austin; sister Marie Ruza of Selby, S.D. and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Eric "Bumper," sisters Caroline "Faye" Siebel and Lucille Forbess.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019