Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Berreth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Rueben "Sunshine" Berreth


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle Rueben "Sunshine" Berreth Obituary
Merle "Sunshine" Rueben Berreth, 69, of Redwood Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Arlington Township East of Gaylord due to a motor vehicle accident.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, September 17 at Christ's Victory Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Interment was in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Merle "Sunshine" Rueben Berreth was born November 10, 1949 to Arthur and Clara (Beck) Berreth in Aberdeen, S.D. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Merle attended country school in South Dakota until it closed, and he continued his education at Herreid High School. After graduating, he traveled with a harvester crew to Oklahoma.
On November 13, 1971, Merle married Linda Hoseck at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Canby. The couple lived in Pipestone where he worked for MSI Homes. They then moved to Lake Benton and later to Morgan where Merle was employed with Peterson Well Drilling. In 1975, the couple moved to Redwood Falls. There, Merle started his own business doing carpentry contracting. Merle also worked as a service technician at Stratford Homes in Wisconsin for three years before he started his own business, Modular & Mobile Home Setting and Painting where he set modular homes all over the upper midwest.
Later, Merle started his own transporting business, M & L Transport, where he transported modular and mobile homes. Merle then worked for Central Bi as a truck driver for nine years. Recently, Merle started his own M&L Pilot Car Service. Merle was very creative and talented with his hands. Merle could use his imagination and talent to fix or create almost anything and he preferred to build all his own furniture. Merle loved woodworking and making furniture and he enjoyed watching the wildlife and going to the rifle range.
Merle is survived by his wife Linda of 48 years; son Brent (April) Berreth of Moorhead; five grandchildren: Christopher, Carsen, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn and Austin; sister Marie Ruza of Selby, S.D. and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Eric "Bumper," sisters Caroline "Faye" Siebel and Lucille Forbess.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now