Mike Abrahamson, 63, of Olivia died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ren-Villa Nursing Home in Renville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

Michael Charles Abrahamson was born September 27, 1957 in Olivia to Winton and Glorine (Butenhoff) Abrahamson. He grew up in Olivia and graduated from Olivia High School in 1975. Mike went to the University of Minnesota to study architecture and was a member of the marching band. He then moved back home and worked at the Red Owl and Jerry's SuperMarket.

Mike was united in marriage to Laurie Rock May 10, 1980. In 1984, Mike started IDS American Express. He owned and operated his company until he retired in 2018 due to complications with Glioblastoma.

Together, Mike and Laurie spent time traveling. Mike loved watching his grandkids compete in their sporting events. He enjoyed staying active playing golf, tennis, and morning basketball. Mike was a dedicated fan of Minnesota sports teams. One of Mike's hobbies was woodworking; he made furniture for his children and did custom work in his home. Mike was very particular about his yard. He spent countless hours tending to his grass, bushes and flowers. Mike stressed the importance of education and knowledge and the attitude that you can always do better.

Mike is survived by his wife, Laurie of Olivia; his three children: Brandon (and Jen) Abrahamson of Brooklyn Park, Krystle Dietz of Waconia and Jalee (and Dominique) Bennett of Brooklyn Park; his six grandchildren: Avangeline, Delaney, Maddox, Carter, Aaliyah and Jalen; his five siblings: Bonnie (and Craig) Harrier of Bismarck, N.D., Mark Abrahamson of Bird Island, Tom (and Paula) Abrahamson of Bismarck, Lisa Frederiksen of St. Paul and Tim (and Bobbie Jo) Abrahamson of Olivia; his father and mother-in-law Leonard and Darlene Rock of Olivia; his brothers-in-law: Lyle and Ann Rock of Prior Lake and Larry and Traci Rock of Olivia and sister-in-law LeAnn and Bruce Maurice of Danube; his foreign exchange student from Norway Siw Bjørndalen and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Shawn Maurice and son-in-law, Josh Dietz.

Blessed be his memory.

