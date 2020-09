Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael G. Larsen, 69, of Morgan died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home in Morgan.Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.

