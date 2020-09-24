Michael Gilbert Larsen passed away from cancer at age 69 surrounded by his family Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan with burial followed in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors.
The family prefers memorials to the We Care Food Shelf in Morgan.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Mike was born January 10, 1951 in Redwood Falls to Gilbert and Mary Ann (Schwab) Larsen. He graduated from Morgan High School in 1969 and went onto boot camp with E. Company 1st Battalion at Camp Pendleton serving with the United States Marine Corps. He graduated sniper school in 1971. He was very proud to have served his country in the Vietnam War.
Mike had many jobs over the years working with his brothers at Triple L Construction, owning and operating the pool hall, he founded the Minnow Trap Company and farming with his friends. He retired in 2003.
He married Sandy (Hacker) Larsen in 1976, later divorcing but still remaining friends. He enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, gardening and canning and sharing all of the produce before and after canning and making Grandpa's Jam that his grandkids sold each summer. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and spending time mentoring his grandkids on all the ins and outs and special secrets of the lake of the day that had the best fishing. He enjoyed visiting with EVERYONE about EVERYTHING. He was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church serving as an usher and leading the making of the beef and sausage at the church dinners for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW POST 5771, the Clements Legion and the New Ulm DAV
. He also enjoyed helping the We Care food shelf that his mother started years ago. He started the Memorial Day tradition of hosting a potluck at his home after the service that he was always involved in, he thoroughly enjoyed the visits with all the service men and women and their families.
He was known for his awesome baking and his kind heart. He was generous to others in his visits and kind words or maybe even a loaf of banana bread or fresh baked rolls. He was an amazing father, grandpa, brother, son, uncle, friend and veteran.
He always had a friendly wave and smile to offer as he religiously did his drive byes.
Mike is survived by his four daughters – the Larsen Girls. Stephanie (Eric) Cornwell, Christie (Ryan) Rudenick, Jessica (Shawn) Guetter all of Morgan and Audrey (Nick) Gleason of Waconia and 12 grandchildren Tristan and Kaleb Cornwell, Kayla and Ethan Rasmussen, Alison and Leah Rudenick, Austin, Aidan, Jack and Grace Guetter and Nicholas and Grady Gleason. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Anne (Alan) Wenisch, Joe Larsen, Jim (Pauline) Larsen, Rita (friend Hans) Gewerth, Ken (Barb) Larsen, Theresa (Jim) Dittbenner, Tim (Kim) Larsen, Pat (Mary Kate) Larsen, Jeanie (Gene) Penning, Joan (Rick) Wenisch and many nieces and nephews and Marine Corp Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Mary Ann Larsen, nephew Nicholas Wenisch and other family and friends.
As Mike would say - catch ya later!
Semper Fi.