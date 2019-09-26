Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Michael "Mike" Kleinsasser


1968 - 2019
Michael "Mike" Kleinsasser Obituary
Michael "Mike" Kleinsasser, 51, of Vesta, formerly of Redwood Falls, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Time of Remembrance will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home with a private family burial at a later date.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Mike was born in Redwood Falls to David and Jean (Ermals) Kleinsasser August 7, 1968. He grew up and went to school in Springfield. Mike enjoyed playing poker, four-wheeling, fishing, spending time with his son, Mason and other family members and friends.
Mike is survived by his son, Mason Kleinsasser, brothers, Brad (Marci) Kleinsasser, Rick (Diane) Kleinsasser, sister, DeeAnn (Mike) Kaneko and Aunt Leah Merkwan and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his mom, Jean Stark and stepdad Doug Stark and his Aunt Linda Austin.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019
